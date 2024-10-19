Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion: Team and injury news as Eddie Howe’s side return to Premier League action.

Newcastle United are unbeaten so far at home this season and have tasted just one defeat in all competitions, coming at Craven Cottage against Fulham last month. Eddie Howe’s side currently sit 7th in the table and know a win today would see them end the day above their visitors.

Brighton, meanwhile, have made a solid start to life under Fabian Hurzeler and defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 before the international break as they overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit to secure all three points.

