Newcastle United 0-1 Brighton RECAP: Reaction and ratings as Eddie Howe's side fall to defeat
Newcastle United are unbeaten so far at home this season and have tasted just one defeat in all competitions, coming at Craven Cottage against Fulham last month. Eddie Howe’s side currently sit 7th in the table and know a win today would see them end the day above their visitors.
Brighton, meanwhile, have made a solid start to life under Fabian Hurzeler and defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 before the international break as they overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit to secure all three points.
Alexander Isak is will feature this afternoon, but Callum Wilson is not fit enough to make the matchday squad. Howe has been able to call on Lewis Miley, however, with the 18-year-old potentially set to make his first appearance since March.
Key Events
- Danny Welbeck puts Brighton ahead
- Newcastle United team v Brighton: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Gordon
- Subs: Odysseas, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley
Alexander Isak injury latest
On Newcastle’s striker situation, head coach Eddie Howe said: “Alex has trained and trained well. He trained the start of this week and has looked good so he's in contention.
“The toe has fully healed.”
Alexander Isak is here...
Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson
“Callum has also trained but we'll continue assessing him day by day, we need to make the decision when we involve him with the rest of the group,” he added. “It's a day-by-day thing, when we have Callum back we want to keep him back so we want to make the right call.”
Lewis Miley return?
Lewis Miley has arrived at St James’ Park. He hasn’t featured for Newcastle United since March
Joe Buck's match preview
3pm blackout rule - explained
Is Newcastle United v Brighton on TV?
No, today’s match will not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. The ‘3pm blackout’ rule remains in effect, meaning any game that kicks-off at 3pm on a Saturday, such as this one, is not allowed to be broadcast live in the UK. The new St James’ Park STACK is also not permitted to show the game live.
Team news is in...
NO Yankuba Minteh for the visitors
4th place up for grabs?
Newcastle United could end the weekend in 4th place if they win v Brighton and results elsewhere go their way.
The Magpies have won just two of their 14 Premier League meetings against the Seagulls - both of those have come at St James’ Park.
5 minutes until kick-off...
Early chance
Gordon is released by Hall but his cross is palmed away by Verbruggen
Penalty shout
Newcastle United scream for a penalty for handball but Peter Bankes waves away their protests. VAR checked it but agreed with the referee
Yellow Card!
Burn is booked for a foul on Welbeck
Solid start
Newcastle United have started well but will be slightly frustrated in not being able to nudge themselves ahead of Brighton
