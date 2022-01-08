After a goalless first half which saw Newcastle waste several good chances, Cambridge took the lead through Joe Ironside. The Magpies failed to clear the danger after Martin Dubravka dropped the ball and the visitors took advantage.

Newcastle tried to find an equaliser but Cambridge were able to see the game out and book their place in the fourth round.

Eddie Howe named a strong side to face the League One outfit with new signing Kieran Trippier thrust straight into the starting line-up having only been confirmed as a Newcastle player the day prior.

But it was a frustrating start for the England international and his teammates as they were knocked out by a side ranked two divisions lower.

Here are Dominic Scurr’s player ratings from the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 4 Made a couple of simple saves and claims but should have done better for Cambridge's goal as he spilled the ball. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Kieran Trippier - 6 Got involved early on and put some teasing balls into the box. Kept things simple and was an outlet down the right. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. Emil Krafth - 5 Was steady in a central defensive role but had little to do. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

4. Fabian Schar - 4 Headed over early on. Tried to play the ball out from the back with mixed results. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales