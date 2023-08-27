Newcastle United are leading Liverpool 1-0 at St James’ Park in the Premier League - here are the half-time player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged Newcastle side the for the third successive Premier League game against a Liverpool side who had won four out of four matches against The Magpies since he took charge.

Newcastle’s first decent chance of the game fell to Joelinton whose effort was easily saved by Alisson while Nick Pope was alert to deny Luis Diaz at the other end in the early stages.

Anthony Gordon then gave Newcastle the lead after 25 minutes as he pounced on Trent Alexander-Arnold missing the ball before slotting past Alisson to make it 1-0.

Moments later, Liverpool were deal another blow as Virgil van Dijk was shown a straight red card for a last-man challenge on Alexander Isak.

The scoreline remained 1-0 heading in at half-time.

Here are the half-time Newcastle player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6 Came out for a couple of corners but didn't get close to them. Made a good stop to deny Luis Diaz from a tight angle. Had a couple of nervy moments coming off his line. Beaten by two good finishes.

Kieran Trippier - 7 Positive in possession, bringing the ball forward well down the right while also covering well defensively. Booked.

Fabian Schar - 7 Read things well at the back and played the ball out with confidence. Couldn't stop Newcastle's second half undoing.