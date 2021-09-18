Newcastle United 1-1 Leeds United – Miles Starforth's player ratings as anti-Steve Bruce chants continue

Raphinha opened the scoring for the visitors before Allan Saint-Maximin levelled before half-time.

Supporters inside St James’s Park chanted against head coach Steve Bruce with just two points collected from the opening five games.

But how did the players fare? Our writer Miles Starforth was at St James’s Park and he dished out his individual marks:

1. Karl Darlow - 6 Recalled to the starting XI after missing most of the club’s pre-season campaign through Covid-19, not at fault for the goal. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Javier Manquillo - 6 Shook off a knock suffered after scoring in last weekend’s defeat at Old Trafford, forced off with an injury. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. Isaac Hayden - 6 Surprisingly kept his place in defence, moved into midfield midway through the first half following a tactical change, tired in the second half. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Had an uncomfortable first half as Leeds repeatedly attacked Newcastle. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales