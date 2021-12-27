Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United player ratings: A 9 and TWO 8s as Magpies put in best performance under Eddie Howe

Allan Saint-Maximin opened the scoring after seven minutes to give Newcastle an early lead before substitute Edinson Cavani equalised for Manchester United in the second half.

The Magpies pushed for a winner but were held thanks to a number of fine saves from Red Devils goalkeeper David De Gea.

De Gea denied Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron while Jacob Murphy hit the post.

The result keeps Newcastle 19th in the table, level on points with 18th place Burnley who have four games in hand. They are two points from safety.

NUFC line-up: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron, 74), Saint-Maximin (Gayle, 83), Wilson (Murphy, 45). Subs not used: Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Murphy, Anderson, White.

Here are Dominic Scurr’s Newcastle United player ratings from the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Parried a dipping shot from Rashford but had little else to do except pick the ball from out of his net.

2. Emil Krafth - 6 Coped surprisingly well with Manchester United's attacking threat. Booked.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Made a couple of good blocks and was a presence at the back. An improved display.

4. Fabian Schar - 7 Stood strong at the back when needed and brought the ball out well on occasion.