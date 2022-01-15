After a goalless first half which saw Newcastle hit the woodwork and come close without registering a shot on target, they quickly found the breakthrough in the second half with Allan Saint-Maximin scoring for the second consecutive league match.

But Watford started to push for an equaliser with Moussa Sissoko blazing a shot just wide of the left post.

The equaliser finally game with three minutes of normal time remaining as Joao Pedro headed in an equaliser to condemn The Magpies to more points dropped from a winning position.

The draw leaves Newcastle two points from safety and 19th in the Premier League table with 18 games remaining.

Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier made their league debuts while Paul Dummett featured for the first time since May.

Here are Dominic Scurr’s player ratings from the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 7 Made a crucial save to deny Josh King in the second half. Could do little about the equaliser. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Kieran Trippier - 8 An impressive league debut with several key passes, tackles and interceptions. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Won almost everything in the air until Watford's equaliser. Was guilty of a lapse in concentration that almost let Watford in. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Fabian Schar - 7 Helped keep Watford at arm's length for the majority of the match. Was comfortable in possession throughout. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales