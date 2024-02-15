Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Travis Hernes has reflected on a crazy few weeks that have seen him step-up into Eddie Howe's first team.

The 18-year-old joined Newcastle from Shrewsbury Town in the summer and has since impressed for the club's under-18s and UEFA Youth League side. As a result, he has been called-up to train with Newcastle's first-team in recent weeks.

Hernes even made the bench for Newcastle's 2-0 FA Cup win at Fulham and 3-1 Premier League victory at Aston Villa last month. While he didn't get on the pitch on either match, it's an experience the Norweigan youngster has valued.

"It’s crazy," he told TV2. "You hear nothing, and you can’t do anything but look around and try to take it in. It’s like what you dream about when you’re little.

"When I was called up for first-team training, it was crazy to think that I’ve played with all these guys here on FIFA and they just have no idea who I am.

“There are players you see on TV and think ‘Wow, they are good’. So, when you sit on the bench, all you want is to just experience what it’s like to be on the pitch in a Premier League match. It doesn’t feel real when you’re in the dressing room with Champions League footballers, sort of. But you just have to get used to it.

“When you train with the team every day and you’re taken out on the bench, it shows you’re doing something right. I have to continue to do my best and show that I deserve that place in the squad."

Travis Hernes in action v Leeds United.

Prior to signing for Newcastle, Hernes made his professional league debut for Shrewsbury Town off the bench in a 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town in August. Days later, he started a 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Leeds United.

Last season, the midfielder made his professional debut in a 2-1 EFL Trophy against Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring in a 2-1 defeat. The midfielder had previously been on trial at Wolves, who snubbed the chance to keep him.

“[Wolves] said I wasn’t good enough," Hernes said. "I was really upset. When you’re from Norway, the only thing you want to do is play for a Premier League club.