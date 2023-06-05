3 . Lewis Miley - n/a

The 17-year-old midfielder burst onto the scene this season and has impressed at Under-21 level while also being a regular in and around the first team. Featured off the bench in the mid-season friendlies against Al Hilal and Rayo Vallecano before being handed his Premier League debut against Chelsea on the final day, almost scoring in the process. Certainly seems to have a bright future ahead of him but it’s still too soon to offer judgement based on one 15-minute competitive cameo.