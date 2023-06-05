News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle 2022-23 player ratings: Bruno ‘frustrating’, ‘shock’ 9/10 & 2/10 ‘set to leave’ - photos

Here are our Newcastle United player ratings based on the 2022-23 season in the Premier League and domestic cup competitions.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST

Newcastle United enjoyed a memorable campaign as they secured a top four finish and Champions League football for the first time in 20 years. The Magpies also reached a first major cup final since 1999 as they were beaten in the Carabao Cup 2-0 by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

While the season was overwhelmingly positive, an early FA Cup exit at the hands of League One side Sheffield Wednesday in January was a rare low-point.

We have assessed the performances and impact of every member of Newcastle’s first-team squad and players who featured in competitive fixtures for the club during the 2022-23 campaign.

Here are the final rankings...

Didn’t feature in a competitive game during the season but was on the bench for the Carabao Cup final. Was too far down the pecking order to get an opportunity.

1. Mark Gillespie - n/a

Named in a couple of matchday squads at the end of the season but still waiting to make his competitive first-team debut.

2. Harrison Ashby - n/a

Named in a couple of matchday squads at the end of the season but still waiting to make his competitive first-team debut.

The 17-year-old midfielder burst onto the scene this season and has impressed at Under-21 level while also being a regular in and around the first team. Featured off the bench in the mid-season friendlies against Al Hilal and Rayo Vallecano before being handed his Premier League debut against Chelsea on the final day, almost scoring in the process. Certainly seems to have a bright future ahead of him but it’s still too soon to offer judgement based on one 15-minute competitive cameo.

3. Lewis Miley - n/a

Made eight appearances during the season but is set to leave this summer having been frozen out of the first-team by Eddie Howe and made to train with the Under-21s. The season couldn’t have gone much worse for the Scottish winger. A return to the national squad last September and an assist in the friendly win over Al Hilal are the only real positives in an otherwise awful campaign.

4. Ryan Fraser - 2

