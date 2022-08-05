Newcastle United’s squad numbers for the 2022-23 season have been confirmed.

Newcastle United get their competitive season under way against Nottingham Forest at St James’s Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The club have now confirmed the squad numbers with several changes being made.

Summer signings Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman have all been allocated numbers while others have seen their numbers change.

Targett keeps his No. 13 shirt that he wore while on loan from Aston Villa last season. Botman will wear the No. 4 shirt and Pope will wear the No. 22 shirt.

Kieran Trippier switches from No. 15 to the No. 2 shirt left vacant following Ciaran Clark’s loan departure to Sheffield United earlier this summer.

Matty Longstaff has been given the No. 27 shirt following his return from loan spells last season.

Kell Watts has been given the No. 31 shirt while the rest of Newcastle’s squad numbers remain the same as last season.

