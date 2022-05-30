It is set to be a very busy few months at St James’s Park as Eddie Howe and the new owners head into their first summer transfer window.

Unlike in January where their Premier League status was unknown, Newcastle can enter the window in a strong position with big aspirations of improving their squad as they aim to move up the table.

Their recruitment in January was pretty much flawless with every signing contributing greatly to their recent transformation.

But what about next season? Expectations from supporters, players, management and owners will no doubt increase after their end of season form and summer signings will be key in how quickly Newcastle can grow into becoming a major force.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting line-up for next season could look like based on all the latest transfer rumours:

1. GK: Dean Henderson Newcastle have been linked with the Manchester United shot-stopper for a while now with this speculation ramping-up recently. Erik Ten Hag will likely implement wholesale changes at Old Trafford which could extend to his goalkeeping department. Photo: Ash Donelon Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier has made just two appearances since his return from injury and although he was signed in January and played an important role for the Magpies before his injury, the England international will feel like a new signing this summer. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar Schar’s sensational performances in 2022 mean he is one of the first names on the team sheet. Howe can rely on the Swiss centre-back and will help keep some continuity to a changing backline. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. CB: Sven Botman Newcastle haven’t given up their hopes of signing Botman. If he was willing to make the move in January, then there’s no doubt the player would still be interested in a move to Newcastle - especially considering how strongly they ended the campaign. Photo: DENIS CHARLET Photo Sales