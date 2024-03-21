Newcastle United have endured a rollercoaster season on and off the pitch in 2023-24.

The campaign promised so much with Champions League football and around £150million worth of summer signings. But Newcastle's new signings have struggled to make an impact for one reason or another while the club exited the Champions League at the group stage and currently sit 10th in the Premier League table with 10 games remaining.

Injuries have played a significant role in Newcastle's season with several key players at a time ruled out. But that hasn't stopped the side from putting in some great performances and picking up memorable results.

Newcastle's 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group stage back in October is arguably one of the greatest nights in recent memory at St James' Park. The club also beat rivals Sunderland 3-0 in the FA Cup and picked up impressive wins over Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

And we've looked at each member of Newcastle's squad to assess how they have fared as the side prepares to head into the final run of matches. We've limited the list to players who have started competitive matches for Newcastle so far this season.

Here is our ranking of the Newcastle United players based on their respective seasons so far...

1 . Sandro Tonali - 4 After a near perfect Premier League debut, things quickly went downhill for Sandro Tonali as he struggled to make much of an impact before being handed a 10-month ban from playing for breaching Italian betting regulations. Unfortunately, due to non-footballing reasons, Tonali's spell at Newcastle has been a bit of a disaster so far and his ratings has to reflect as such.

2 . Loris Karius - 4 Played just once this season in a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League.

3 . Matt Targett - 4.5 A solid display against Man City aside, the left-back struggled to make an impact before going off injured a Manchester United. Has only just returned to the bench.