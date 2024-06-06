Newcastle United experienced an eventful 2023-24 campaign as they returned to the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

But it would ultimately prove to be a frustrating campaign hit by injuries and underwhelming results. The Magpies crashed out of the Champions League with a 2-1 defeat to AC Milan in their final group-stage game despite sitting second in the group before the hour mark in the match.

Shortly afterwards, Newcastle conceded a last-minute equaliser before being knocked out on penalties by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. Eddie Howe’s side were later knocked out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage by Manchester City.

After finishing seventh in the Premier League, Newcastle’s hopes of European qualification hinged on Man City beating rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final. But it was Man United who claimed the trophy and the final European place as The Magpies became only the second team in the last decade to miss out on European qualification despite finishing in the top seven in the Premier League.

That’s how Newcastle’s season went, but what about the player’s on an individual level? We’ve looked at every member of Eddie Howe’s first-team squad who started at least one match for the club during the 2023-24 season and given them a seasonal player rating.

Who stood out and who struggled - here are our 2023-24 final Newcastle player ratings...

1 . Sandro Tonali - 3 After a near perfect Premier League debut, things quickly went downhill for Sandro Tonali as he struggled to make much of an impact before being handed a 10-month ban from playing for breaching Italian betting regulations. Unfortunately, due to non-footballing reasons, Tonali's spell at Newcastle has been a bit of a disaster so far and his ratings has to reflect as such.

2 . Loris Karius - 3 Played just once during the 2023-24 campaign in a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League. Released following the end of the season.

3 . Matt Targett - 3.5 A solid display against Man City aside, the left-back struggled to make an impact before going off injured a Manchester United in November. Hasn't played since.