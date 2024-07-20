Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been out in Germany this week for a pre-season training camp at Adidas Headquarters.

The Magpies first team squad has been bolstered by several Under-21s players for the trip with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka and Miguel Almiron yet to return following international duty this summer.

The trip has also provided an opportunity for Newcastle’s summer arrivals to integrate themselves into the squad in a close-quarters setting in Herzogenaurach.

Goalkeepers John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos as well as defender Lloyd Kelly have been training with their new team-mates at the state-of-the-art facility as Newcastle’s pre-season preparations stepped up this week.

Footage from Germany has also given a clear hint to what each new signing’s squad number will be for the 2024-25 season. As previously confirmed by the club, Kelly will wear the No. 25 shirt this coming season while Lewis Hall still currently has the No. 20 shirt after his loan move from Chelsea was made permanent.

Training photos have revealed that Vlachodimos has been given the No. 19 shirt left vacant by Javier Manquillo’s departure for Celta Vigo in January while Ruddy has been wearing the No. 26 shirt in training.

There has also been some squad number changes on show with winger Harvey Barnes changing from No. 15 to No. 11 following Matt Ritchie’s departure this summer. Young midfielder Jamie Miley is out with the first team in Germany this week sporting No. 35 in training having previously worn No. 47 last season.

Newcastle will return from Germany this weekend before trips to Hull, Tokyo and the Sela Weekender at St James’ Park ahead of the new season.