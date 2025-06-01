This is how Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon & co fare in our attacking season player ratings.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Isak’s 27 goals this season dragged Newcastle United to Champions League qualification as Eddie Howe was forced into numerous reshuffles of his forward line. A late formation change towards the end of the season even saw him stray from a usual 4-3-3 formation - one that had brought him and the Magpies much success over the last few seasons.

Here, we take a look at our Newcastle United 2024/25 attacking player ratings. Do you agree with our choices? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Wilson - 4/10

If you rate Wilson’s entire Newcastle United career, taking out the injuries, then Callum Wilson has been one of the best players of the last five years. For a long time, he was, along with Allan Saint-Maximin, the only reason to watch Newcastle United.

But this year it just hasn't worked out for him. The injuries have played a really big part, of course.

He ended the season without a Premier League goal. He only scored one in any competition. That was a tap-in against Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

It feels really harsh to give him a 4 out of 10, but it just hasn't worked. When he's had the time on the pitch, he hasn't really got into any game. His starts have come away at Liverpool and Arsenal, which are very difficult places to play - but he didn't impact those games at all and has had to play behind Alexander Isak most of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Osula - 5/10

Some people might think this is harsh as he's barely had the time on the pitch. But Newcastle's only outfield signing last year that is still at the club, a little bit more was expected from him.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

He has looked good in games, especially against lower league opposition, Bromley and Birmingham City, for example, he looked very good and of course, he did score a really good goal for his first Premier League goal against Ipswich Town.

But other than that, he has struggled to really stamp his authority on games. He's still young and got a lot to learn and hopefully with a whole pre-season behind him, then next year, he can really hit the ground running.

Anthony Gordon - 6/10

Gordon was really during the 2023/24 season. Unbelievable and unplayable at times and certainly Newcastle's player of the season. He gets a 6 out of 10 this year probably because of his high standards and as he hasn't hit them high standards this season, he gets a lower mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was really good in that period where Newcastle were very good around Christmas as part of the front three, with him, Isak and Murphy - they were a brilliant front three. Because of everything that has gone on since, it is easy to forget that period of time.

But since then, he obviously had the red card, the injuries and then not being able to get himself back into the team. When he got into Howe’s team, he wasn't able to really impress too much.

He never really stamped his authority and made his mark and, crucially, he's not one of the first names on the team sheet anymore, like he was last year.

Harvey Barnes - 6/10

Barnes just edges Gordon in this list because of his contributions in the second half of the campaign. He scored vital goals before then - that stunner against Wolves a particular highlight and he has had some really good performances in games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also played a key role in the Carabao Cup final. Hopefully he can become the player that everyone thinks he can, and get lots of goals next season, because he always guarantees goals.

Jacob Murphy - 8/10

Murphy’s numbers this season were unbelievable. His link-up with Alexander Isak's been first-class.

Newcastle United sold Miguel Almiron in January for decent money, but they didn't recruit anyone for that right wing. Had Murphy not been putting up the numbers, the stats he was, that could have been a real issue for them.

But that was never the case because Murphy was performing week after week. He was a reliable goal scorer and assist maker - that's what you need as a winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He might be playing out of his skin, he might have enjoyed a purple patch, but that purple patch has gone on for a number of months. He has done really well and is certainly one of Newcastle United's better players this year.

If Newcastle do recruit a new right winger in summer, which everyone expects they will, Murphy's going to be a very good deputy, and someone who's going to be challenging whoever they sign for a regular starting place, just because of the work he's done this year.

Alexander Isak - 10/10

Isak has got to be up there for player of the season. His goal record is fantastic with 27 goals in all competitions.

He's scored big goals at the right time and had that unbelievable run around Christmas and the New Year. There's nothing else that can be said about Alexander Isak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He's one of the best strikers in the world, if not the best striker. Newcastle United are lucky to have him, and again, hopefully build a team around him next year and beyond, because strikers like that don't come around too often.

If you can keep hold of them when you've got them, then you must do that, and Newcastle must do that with Isak. He's been brilliant, and certainly up there for player of the season.