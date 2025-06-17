A Newcastle United 2025/26 Adidas away kit design has been leaked online ahead of its official release later this summer.

Newcastle United released its 2025/26 Adidas home kit last month, wearing it for the final game of the season against Everton at St James’ Park as they secured Champions League qualification, despite losing 1-0 on the day.

Now the kit Newcastle could be wearing for some of their European away trips next season has been doing the rounds on social media.

Images shared by football kit leak experts The Kitman, show what is thought to be Newcastle’s new away kit hung up in an Adidas shop.

Newcastle United 2026/26 away kit leak

The leaked kit image shows a green Newcastle away shirt with curved tonal horizontal stripes across the torso. It features a white Adidas logo, stripes and trim.

The Newcastle crest is monochrome, similar to the 2022/23 ‘Saudi’ third kit, and the Sela sponsor logo is also white.

The leaked kit has not been received well on social media with Newcastle social media personality Adam Pearson taking to X to post: “Fair play, might be the worst Newcastle United kit I have seen in recent years.”

Many other fans have posted their opinions of a similar nature, but we’ll let you judge for yourself.

And there’s still another Newcastle shirt to come after it this summer!

Newcastle United 2025/26 third kit leak

In addition to the away shirt, it has also been strongly suggested that next season’s third kit will be inspired by the 1997-98 Adidas away design. This comes after The Magpies’ 2024-25 away shirt took heavy inspiration from the design of the 1995-96 away shirt.

The unique shirt design featured one green and one orange stripe off-centre with the Newcastle Brown Ale logo on a navy torso featuring seahorse detailing from the club crest.

Some superstitious Newcastle supporters were quick to point out the club’s torrid record when wearing the kit, which included a 4-1 defeat at Leeds United in October 1997 and 2-1 loss at Southampton. The Magpies finished 13th in the Premier League that season, winning just three away matches in total.

Newcastle United Adidas kit deal

Newcastle’s partnership with Adidas is understood to be the biggest commercial deal in the club’s history.

The partnership has seen Newcastle’s club store at St James’ Park undergo a significant makeover while more club stores have opened in Fenwick in Newcastle as well as the Metrocentre over the past year.

When the partnership was first agreed, Newcastle chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “The deal with Adidas will deliver greater revenue from the sales of Adidas products and also the revenue that we’ll earn from Adidas themselves.

“Financially, it’s got the potential to be the most lucrative, highest-earning partnership the club has ever done. A £200million retail business.”