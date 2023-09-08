Watch more videos on Shots!

Newcastle are required to submit a squad of 25 senior players to the Premier League by Friday. The deadline for squads to be submitted is one week after the closure of the transfer window.

United have endured a difficult start to the 2023-24 Premier League season, losing three of their opening four matches following the 5-1 opening day win against Aston Villa. This comes after Eddie Howe’s side were beaten just five times over the course of the 2022-23 league campaign.

Over the summer, United’s first-team has been bolstered by the signings of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

What are 25-man Premier League squad lists?

Following the summer and winter transfer windows, Premier League clubs are required to submit a list of 25 senior players who are eligible to feature in league matches. Senior players not included in a club’s squad list will not be able to play top flight matches but may still play in the cup competitions.

Each 2023-24 Premier League squad must include 25 players born before January 1, 2002. At least eight players in the 25 man squad must be ‘homegrown’.

Players born on or before January 1, 2002 do not need to be included in the 25-man squad in order to be eligible to play.

What is a homegrown player?

A homegrown player is any player, regardless of nationality, registered to an English FA affiliated club for three years before the age of 21.

Newcastle United’s expected 25-man Premier League squad

Goalkeepers

1. Martin Dubravka

18. Loris Karius

22. Nick Pope (HG)

29. Mark Gillespie (HG)

Defenders

2. Kieran Trippier (HG)

3. Paul Dummett (HG)

4. Sven Botman

5. Fabian Schar

6. Jamaal Lascelles (HG)

13. Matt Targett (HG)

17. Emil Krafth

19. Javier Manquillo

33. Dan Burn (HG)

Midfielders

7. Joelinton

8. Sandro Tonali

10. Anthony Gordon (HG)

11. Matt Ritchie (HG)

15. Harvey Barnes (HG)

23. Jacob Murphy (HG)

24. Miguel Almiron

28. Joe Willock (HG)

36. Sean Longstaff (HG)

39. Bruno Guimaraes

Forwards

9. Callum Wilson (HG)

14. Alexander Isak

Newcastle’s expected 25-man squad includes 14 homegrown players and four goalkeepers.

Players not included in Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad

While the likes of Emil Krafth, Mark Gillespie, Matt Ritchie and Javier Manquillo were left out of Newcastle’s Champions League group stage squad, no senior players still at the club are expected to miss out on Newcastle’s 25-man squad.

Players who may have missed out such as Jamal Lewis, Harrison Ashby, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick and Ryan Fraser all departed on loan during the summer transfer window.

The squad will also be bolstered by a number of players under the age of 21.