Newcastle United’s 25-man squad for the second half of the 2022-23 Premier League season has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has named his Newcastle squad following the January transfer window. The Magpies signed Harrison Ashby and Anthony Gordon during the window though both players are classed as Under-21s and therefore don’t take up a space in the 25-man squad.

Elliot Anderson also doesn’t take up a spot due to his age. In terms of changes to the 25-man squad, Chris Wood and Jonjo Shelvey have been omitted following their moves to Nottingham Forest last month.

Karl Darlow has also been left out after his deadline day loan to Hull City, allowing Martin Dubravka to be named in the squad as one of the three new players after returning from his loan at Manchester United.

Fellow goalkeeper Mark Gillespie has also been given a surprise recall to the squad along with right-back Emil Krafth. Howe has admitted is would be a surprise to see Krafth play for Newcastle again this season after he picked up an ACL injury at Tranmere Rovers back in August.

Gillespie will be Newcastle’s fourth choice goalkeeper with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. The 30-year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut for the club since arriving in 2020 but has made a total of three appearances in the Carabao Cup.

