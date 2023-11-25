Newcastle United beat Chelsea 4-1 at St James' Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

It took nine minutes for the first shot on goal in the match as Chelsea's Conor Gallagher curled an effort wide of Newcastle's right post.

Shortly afterwards, Newcastle took the lead with their first shot of the game as Lewis Miley brilliantly picked out Alexander Isak who calmly applied the finish from close range to make it 1-0.

But The Magpies' lead lasted less than 10 minutes as Raheem Sterling curled in an equaliser from a free-kick.

In the build-up to half-time, Kieran Trippier hit the crossbar with a free-kick as the sides went in at 1-1.

A quickfire double then put Newcastle 3-1 ahead as Jamaal Lascelles headed in from an Anthony Gordon cross to see the hosts re-take the lead. A minute later, Joelinton pounced on a loose touch from Thiago Silva to grab his first goal of the season.

Newcastle then looked to have the win wrapped up as Chelsea skipper Reece James was sent off for a second bookable offence after bringing Anthony Gordon down.

And Gordon added some gloss to the scoreline with his fifth goal of the season to make it 4-1 in the closing stages.

Here are our Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6 Rooted to the spot for Sterling's free-kick but did brilliantly to deny Chelsea going in front by tipping away Enzo Fernandez's strike. Still almost gifted Chelsea the lead with a botched clearance. His distribution in general was poor over the course of the afternoon.

Kieran Trippier - 7 Booked for a foul that resulted in Chelsea's equaliser. Put in a number of teasing crosses in from the right. Hit the bar with a free-kick late in the first half and brought typical quality and composure down the right.

Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Gave possession away in the build-up to Chelsea's equaliser. Booked early in the second half after giving the ball away again. Made amends with some strong interceptions and a great header to give Newcastle the lead in the second half.