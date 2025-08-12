Odysseas Vlachodimos at Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have confirmed another transfer exit ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The writing was on the wall when Odysseas Vlachodimos wasn’t handed a squad number by Newcastle United for the upcoming season and just hours later the goalkeeper’s exit was officially confirmed.

As reported by The Gazette, Vlachodimos travelled to Spain to complete his medical and finalise a season-long loan move to La Liga side Sevilla.

The move has since been confirmed by Newcastle United in a short statement.

Newcastle United official statement confirms latest exit

Newcastle’s statement released on Tuesday evening read: “Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has completed a seasonlong loan move to La Liga side Sevilla.

“The Greece international made one appearance for the Magpies last season - as a substitute in October’s Carabao Cup victory over AFC Wimbledon - following his summer switch from Nottingham Forest.

“Everybody at Newcastle United wishes Odysseas well for the season ahead.”

The 58-word statement sums up Vlachodimos’ time at the club well, short and without any real impact.

The goalkeeper Newcastle from Nottingham Forest for £20million last summer, a club-record fee paid for a goalkeeper. But the former Benfica No. 1 was limited to just 45 minutes of competitive football at Newcastle.

Newcastle went on to win the Carabao Cup with Vlachodimos being handed a winners' medal for his contributions during the season. Although Dubravka has since left the club to join Burnley, Aaron Ramsdale’s arrival has kept Vlachodimos down the pecking order.

Vlachodimos had proposals to join the Saudi Pro League with Al-Shabab, making an offer back in January but the player’s preference was to remain in Europe.

Valencia and Villarreal were also credited with an interest in Vlachodimos but Sevilla have won the race for his signature. Newcastle had already approved a loan exit for Vlachodimos this summer but stopped short of a permanent transfer.

Newcastle United block permanent transfer exit for Odysseas Vlachodimos

Newcastle’s £20million move for Vlachodimos last summer has been the subject of some scrutiny and controversy as it was part of a double deal that helped both Newcastle and Nottingham Forest comply with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The Magpies signed Vlachodimos for an inflated fee while Elliot Anderson went in the opposite direction for £35million. Although that was seen as an inflated fee at the time for Anderson, he has since proved his value to Forest while Vlachodimos has hardly even made the bench for Newcastle.

Although officially two separate transfers, the move has been dubbed a ‘PSR swap’ as it helped both clubs avoid a potential points deduction.

But due to the high transfer fee paid for Vlachodimos, Newcastle have ruled out selling him at a cut-price deal after just a year, as it would have negative ramifications when it comes to PSR calculations. Unless Newcastle could recoup a significant amount of the £20million paid for Vlachodimos, selling him this summer would be calculated as a significant loss in PSR terms.

As such, a loan exit works out best for all parties, though Newcastle are still feeling the impact of last summer’s PSR predicament.

Eddie Howe on Odysseas Vlachodimos

Although Vlachodimos hasn’t started a competitive game for Newcastle, head coach Eddie Howe has praised the goalkeeper’s conduct behind the scenes and on the training ground.

Last season, Howe said: “He's been excellent behind the scenes. He's a really, lovely lad, a really nice person, he's got a really nice way about him, very smiley, happy.

“But you can see he's driven and he's a vastly experienced goalkeeper, so I think he's added a lot to the training group. He's been actively involved in all the training that we've done and he's become a really well liked member of the team, well-liked member of the goalkeeping team, but also the first team.

“So he's been excellent with his conduct around the building.”