Newcastle United in the 60s & 70s: 16 iconic photos from Fairs & FA Cup campaigns plus Malcolm MacDonald & more!
The 1960s and 1970s were an exciting time to support Newcastle United.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 15:00 pm
In 1969, The Magpies won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup – a forerunner to the UEFA Cup and Europe League – against Hungarian giants Újpesti Dózsa after a 6-2 aggregate victory in the final.
And in 1974, a year after North East rivals Sunderland had captured the FA Cup, Newcastle too reached the final against Bill Shankly’s Liverpool at Wembley.
Unfortunately, Joe Harvey’s side lost 3-0 to their Merseyside counterparts – future Toon legend Kevin Keegan bagging two goals.
