The 1960s and 1970s were an exciting time to support Newcastle United.

In 1969, The Magpies won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup – a forerunner to the UEFA Cup and Europe League – against Hungarian giants Újpesti Dózsa after a 6-2 aggregate victory in the final.

And in 1974, a year after North East rivals Sunderland had captured the FA Cup, Newcastle too reached the final against Bill Shankly’s Liverpool at Wembley.

Unfortunately, Joe Harvey’s side lost 3-0 to their Merseyside counterparts – future Toon legend Kevin Keegan bagging two goals.

1. 1970

Newcastle United left-back Frank Clark. Clark was part of the Magpies team that captured the Fairs Cup, making nearly 400 appearances for the North East club before joining Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest.

2. 1974

A crowd of Newcastle United supporters in Trafalgar Square, London for the 1974 FA Cup final.

3. 1978

Police at the scene of a disturbance on the terraces during a football match between Millwall and Newcastle United.

4. 1978

Police constables intervene to quell a brawl between fans.

