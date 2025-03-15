Newcastle have undergone a lengthy consultation process over the past couple of seasons which has seen the possibility of a St James’ Park expansion to in excess of 60,000 and the construction of a new state-of-the-art stadium explored. Expanding St James’ Park poses many logistical challenges while finding the space for a new stadium without moving it out of the city centre would also prove difficult.

Newcastle insist a decision on the stadium is yet to be made but, behind the scenes, work is progressing. Following the takeover, Newcastle’s stance was that they would not leave its St James’ Park home.

But that stance has softened in the last 18 months with a new stadium now understood to be the preferred option. A new stadium would help Newcastle maximise revenue and combat Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

According to Mail Online, Newcastle are now planning to build a new ‘65,000-capacity super stadium on Leazes Park’ with plans for it to be an elite arena in world football. The stadium would be located behind the current St James’ Park site, retaining the city-centre location without impeding on Newcastle’s current home and ability to play football there.

New stadium costs are not included in PSR calculations so the club’s budget would be at the discretion of the owners. PIF governor and Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan recently visited Tyneside for a board summit last month and is claimed to be fully behind a new stadium project.

A new state-of-the-art stadium will have a ‘bubble-wrap-type’ exterior like Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena. Mail Online’s report adds that Newcastle are preparing to take their stadium plans to the Government with an expectation of being given the green light to proceed with the ‘ambitious development’.

While Al-Rumayyan is said to be behind the project, PIF, who own an 85% stake in Newcastle, are still yet to sign off on the new stadium plans. But official communication is expected once the project is approved by all parties.

The club have reportedly seen initial design plans for a potential new stadium, but these have not been made public.

Although no official stadium designs have been made public, concept designers have shared their takes on what a proposed expansion of St James’ Park or new stadium could look like. Stadium concept designer and 3D animator Damián Bosio proposed three stadium expansion suggestions via his YouTube channel, Bondibot.

Here are images of the concept designs, giving an impression of how an expanded or new St James’ Park could look in the years to come...

1 . Expanding the Gallowgate Stand This would involve building over the road and into Strawberry Place. | Bondibot Photo Sales

2 . Removing the roof The concept design involves removing the Gallowgate Stand roof and starting the expansion across the road to allow traffic to continue passing through. | Bondibot Photo Sales

3 . One stand expansion The East Stand, listed buildings and Leazes Conservation area would remain undisturbed by this expansion. | Bondibot Photo Sales