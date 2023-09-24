Newcastle United picked up their biggest ever Premier League away win as they beat Sheffield United 8-0 at Bramall Lane - here are the player ratings from the match.

Sean Longstaff gave Newcastle the lead after being set-up by Anthony Gordon cutting the ball back. It was The Magpies’ second shot on target in the match after Callum Wilson saw an early effort saved by Wes Foderingham.

Newcastle doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark as Dan Burn headed the ball in at the back post from a Kieran Trippier corner.

Another set-piece from Trippier resulted in Newcastle’s third goal before the break as Sven Botman headed in his first for the club. With that, Newcastle became the first team to lead 3-0 going in at half-time in a Premier League match this season.

Wilson then got in on the action with a close-range header from another Trippier delivery to make it 4-0.

Gordon made it 5-0 just after the hour mark with a lovely curling finish into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box.

Miguel Almiron was then slipped in by Bruno Guimaraes to make it 6-0 with Newcastle on course for their biggest ever Premier League away win.

Guimaraes then got his first goal of the season with a simple finish from close range to make it 7-0.

Substitute Alexander Isak then showed fine footwork to make it Newcastle’s joint-best ever Premier League win with eight different goalscorers.

Here are our Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 7 Was alert to collect Vini Souza's strike from distance. Rarely troubled otherwise in what was a quiet afternoon for the goalkeeper.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 9 Devastating deliveries saw the right-back grab three assists. Strong in the air defensively when needed.

3 . Fabian Schar - 8 Was solid defensively and played a key role in the fourth goal with a clever run forward.