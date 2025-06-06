Newcastle United have announced its academy retained list following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Newcastle have confirmed six Under-21s players will be leaving the club at the end of their contracts on June 30.

This comes after Newcastle United’s senior squad retained list which confirmed the departures of Lloyd Kelly and Jamal Lewis, a contract extension for Mark Gillespie, as well as new contract talks with John Ruddy and Callum Wilson.

It remains to be seen whether deals with the goalkeeper and striker are agreed. But the academy retained list was clearer.

Newcastle’s academy retained list confirmed

Newcastle have confirmed that Jay Turner-Cooke, Ellis Stanton, James Huntley, Josh Donaldson, Harry Powell and Rory Powell will be released at the end of the month.

Turner-Cooke and Stanton both featured for Newcastle in friendly matches but will leave without making a competitive first-team appearances.

Turner-Cooke scored for Newcastle in a 3-2 pre-season friendly win at Gateshead back in 2023 while Stanton featured in The Magpies’ 8-0 defeat to the A-League All stars in a post-season friendly in Australia last year.

Turner-Cooke was signed by Newcastle after a controversial exit from rivals Sunderland in which he branded the club ‘cowards’ for sacking his dad John Cooke as kit man.

Huntley has also brushed shoulders with the first team after being named in Newcastle’s matchday squad for the Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain in November 2023. An injury crisis and UEFA squad rules saw Huntley named on the bench as The Magpies drew 1-1 at Parc des Princes.

Donaldson joined Newcastle’s academy in 2019 and scored on his Under-21s debut against Huddersfield Town.

Twin brothers Harry and Rory Powell joined Newcastle’s academy after spells at Red House Farm and Gateshead FC Juniors.

Steve Harper issues NUFC academy message

Newcastle academy director Steve Harper said following the academy departures: "I want to extend my gratitude to all the players who are moving on from the Academy. Their commitment and growth - both as footballers and individuals - reflect the dedication they have shown throughout their time representing Newcastle United.

“They have been a credit to themselves, their families and to the club and they should be immensely proud of everything they’ve achieved.

"Our support doesn’t stop here. The Academy remains a resource for them as they take the next steps in their careers, and I look forward to seeing where their journeys take them. On behalf of everyone here, we wish them every success for the future."