Newcastle United accidentally ‘leak’ new 2023-24 shirt with new signing photo

The as yet unreleased Newcastle 2023-24 home goalkeeper shirt appeared to be on full display during Sandro Tonali’s unveiling at St James’ Park. An image published by the club showed a yellow shirt with black trim and Sela sponsor hung up in the home dressing room as Tonali was given a tour of the stadium following his £52million arrival from AC Milan.

Newcastle have released the home and away shirts so far this season along with the away goalkeeper shirt. The home goalkeeper shirt has not officially been announced, nor has the third kit.

The Gazette understands that the third kit for the 2023-24 season will be blue with a yellow trim.

The yellow goalkeeper shirt is set to be worn by Nick Pope in next season’s Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

Newcastle’s squad are due to return for pre-season training on Sunday with the first friendly match taking place against Gateshead at the International Stadium on Saturday, July 15.

The match is likely to see Newcastle wear the green away shirt for the first time before they travel to Ibrox to face Rangers on Tuesday, July 18 (7:45pm kick-off).

