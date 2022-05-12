Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Howe on Tyne-Wear Derby

Sunderland are just 90 minutes from a potential return to the Championship, having spent four seasons in England’s third-tier.

It has been six years since the last clash between Newcastle United and the Black Cats and although it will be at least another year until the two sides can meet in the league again, Eddie Howe has revealed that he would like to ‘experience’ a derby game:

“That’s a very good question. For me, I’d love to experience a derby at some point in the future.” Howe said.

“I’ve heard about the atmospheres of those games, and I’d love to experience one. So that’s what I'll probably say.”

Sunderland will face Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final on Saturday, May 21 at Wembley.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Darlow links

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been eyed by Middlesbrough with Chris Wilder wanting a ‘clean slate’ of goalkeeping options ahead of next season.

After being their No.1 earlier in the campaign, Darlow hasn’t featured for Newcastle since November and has been heavily-linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Darlow could be offered regular first-team football at the Riverside and may see a move away from Tyneside as the best way to get that.

Newcastle have also been linked with a surprise move for Leicester City stopper Kasper Schmeichel.

Darwin Nunez interest

Darwin Nunez is reportedly keen on ‘testing’ himself in the Premier League amid reported interest from Newcastle United.

Nunez has impressed for Benfica both domestically and in Europe this season and has been linked with a big-money move away from the Portuguese side this summer.

iNews report that although the Uruguayan would prefer a move to a Champions League side, interest from the Magpies and the Red Devils hasn’t been rejected out of hand.