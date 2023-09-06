Watch more videos on Shots!

Schar was able to complete the game at the Amex Stadium but appeared to be struggling in the latter stages of the game following a knock.

But the 31-year-old centre-back is with the Switzerland squad during the international break for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Kosovo and Andorra.

Following his return to training with the Swiss side, Schar posted an image on Instagram along with the caption: “Two important games ahead!! Lets go🇨🇭 @swissnatimen.”

Schar has earned 76 caps for his country, more than any other player in the current Newcastle squad. Switzerland are in pole position to qualify for next summer’s European Championships in Germany as they currently sit top of their group with 10 points from their opening four matches.

While Schar appears to have recovered from a slight injury concern, two Newcastle players have already been dealt fresh blows while on international duty.

Elliot Anderson has been forced to withdraw from the Scotland senior side after earning his first call-up. The Scottish FA confirmed the 20-year-old has returned to Newcastle following an injury.

Defender Alex Murphy also withdrew from the Republic of Ireland Under-21s squad due to injury.