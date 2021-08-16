Newcastle United ace sets sights on future transfer to 'big six' club

The Brazillian has failed to live up to expectations on Tyneside following his £40million move from Hoffenheim, scoring just 10 goals in 81 appearances across two seasons.

Indeed, it was during the 2018/19 season where Joelinton played on Europe’s biggest stage – playing five of the Bundesliga side’s six group games.

“It’s a dream,” the 25-year-old said when asked if he’ll join a ‘big six’ team in years to come. “Newcastle is a great club, but they are below those others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United forward Joelinton. (Photo by Peter Powell - Pool/Getty Images)

"I know that to get to this level I need to work harder and make a better season than what I’ve done here.

"I want to play in the Champions League again, but that just depends on what I do at Newcastle. Things happen very fast in football.

"I have to keep working, confident, with positive thinking.”

To Joelinton’s credit, he did finish last season in much-improved form with three goals in the remaining eight matches.

Joelinton believes he is better suited in a front two, admitting his lone striker role “hurt him a little”.

He added: “It has been changing in recent years. In the first season I played very isolated upfront, the formation was different, and that hurt me a little bit.

"Since last season we have been playing with two strikers and that has improved.

"Steve Bruce knows me well and knows how I like acting. I also know what he likes and I hope to have a great championship.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.