Newcastle United ace sets sights on future transfer to 'big six' club
Newcastle United record signing Joelinton has set his sights on a move to a ‘big six’ club in the future as he eyes a return to Champions League football.
The Brazillian has failed to live up to expectations on Tyneside following his £40million move from Hoffenheim, scoring just 10 goals in 81 appearances across two seasons.
Indeed, it was during the 2018/19 season where Joelinton played on Europe’s biggest stage – playing five of the Bundesliga side’s six group games.
“It’s a dream,” the 25-year-old said when asked if he’ll join a ‘big six’ team in years to come. “Newcastle is a great club, but they are below those others.
"I know that to get to this level I need to work harder and make a better season than what I’ve done here.
"I want to play in the Champions League again, but that just depends on what I do at Newcastle. Things happen very fast in football.
"I have to keep working, confident, with positive thinking.”
To Joelinton’s credit, he did finish last season in much-improved form with three goals in the remaining eight matches.
Joelinton believes he is better suited in a front two, admitting his lone striker role “hurt him a little”.
He added: “It has been changing in recent years. In the first season I played very isolated upfront, the formation was different, and that hurt me a little bit.
"Since last season we have been playing with two strikers and that has improved.
"Steve Bruce knows me well and knows how I like acting. I also know what he likes and I hope to have a great championship.”