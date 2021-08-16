Newcastle United ace sets sights on future transfer to 'big six' club

Newcastle United record signing Joelinton has set his sights on a move to a ‘big six’ club in the future as he eyes a return to Champions League football.

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 16th August 2021

The Brazillian has failed to live up to expectations on Tyneside following his £40million move from Hoffenheim, scoring just 10 goals in 81 appearances across two seasons.

Indeed, it was during the 2018/19 season where Joelinton played on Europe’s biggest stage – playing five of the Bundesliga side’s six group games.

“It’s a dream,” the 25-year-old said when asked if he’ll join a ‘big six’ team in years to come. “Newcastle is a great club, but they are below those others.

Newcastle United forward Joelinton. (Photo by Peter Powell - Pool/Getty Images)

"I know that to get to this level I need to work harder and make a better season than what I’ve done here.

"I want to play in the Champions League again, but that just depends on what I do at Newcastle. Things happen very fast in football.

"I have to keep working, confident, with positive thinking.”

To Joelinton’s credit, he did finish last season in much-improved form with three goals in the remaining eight matches.

Joelinton believes he is better suited in a front two, admitting his lone striker role “hurt him a little”.

He added: “It has been changing in recent years. In the first season I played very isolated upfront, the formation was different, and that hurt me a little bit.

"Since last season we have been playing with two strikers and that has improved.

"Steve Bruce knows me well and knows how I like acting. I also know what he likes and I hope to have a great championship.”

