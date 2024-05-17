Newcastle United ace ‘unlikely’ to make Portsmouth return - set to leave club as free agent
and live on Freeview channel 276
Matt Ritchie’s eight-year spell at Newcastle United could come to an end this summer with the winger having entered the final few months of his contract at St James’ Park. The former Bournemouth man has found game time hard to come by this season - although he did net against his former side in February to rescue a point for the Magpies.
If Ritchie were to leave Newcastle United this summer, then Portsmouth, the club he rose through the ranks at before joining Swindon Town in 2011, had been tipped as a potential destination for him this summer. Pompey have just won promotion back to the Championship under John Mousinho and are preparing for their first season in the second-tier since the 2011/12 season.
Ritchie had been regarded as someone who could add vast experience to Mousinho’s squad, however, fresh reports from The Portsmouth News suggests that a return to Fratton Park is not on the cards for Ritchie. They report that Portsmouth currently do not have Ritchie listed as a potential signing this summer and will explore other options. Portsmouth will likely look at signing younger talents they can develop for the future, rather than adding experienced players like Ritchie to their ranks.
Ritchie isn’t the only Magpies player that could see their Newcastle United career come to an end following Sunday’s game against Brentford with both Paul Dummett and Loris Karius also out of contract this summer. Jeff Hendrick, who spent the season on-loan at Sheffield Wednesday, is also expected to leave as a free agent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.