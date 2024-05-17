Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Matt Ritchie’s current contract at St James’ Park comes to an end this summer.

Matt Ritchie’s eight-year spell at Newcastle United could come to an end this summer with the winger having entered the final few months of his contract at St James’ Park. The former Bournemouth man has found game time hard to come by this season - although he did net against his former side in February to rescue a point for the Magpies.

If Ritchie were to leave Newcastle United this summer, then Portsmouth, the club he rose through the ranks at before joining Swindon Town in 2011, had been tipped as a potential destination for him this summer. Pompey have just won promotion back to the Championship under John Mousinho and are preparing for their first season in the second-tier since the 2011/12 season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Ritchie had been regarded as someone who could add vast experience to Mousinho’s squad, however, fresh reports from The Portsmouth News suggests that a return to Fratton Park is not on the cards for Ritchie. They report that Portsmouth currently do not have Ritchie listed as a potential signing this summer and will explore other options. Portsmouth will likely look at signing younger talents they can develop for the future, rather than adding experienced players like Ritchie to their ranks.