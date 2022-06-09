The club confirmed on Wednesday that Matt Targett had joined on a permanent deal after a successful half-season loan from Aston Villa. The deal, including the loan fee, will cost Newcastle £15million.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign a four-year contract with this club,” said the 26-year-old left-back.

“For me, it was an easy decision to make the loan permanent after the welcome I had from my fellow players, the staff, the supporters and the owners, so I’m really happy to be here.”

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “Matt had a fantastic impact after joining on loan in January and made a big contribution to some excellent team performances. He’s a great lad, and a top professional, who undoubtedly makes us stronger, so I’m delighted he sees his future here.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Toffees eye Truffert Everton and West Ham United are among a host of clubs interested in Rennes left-back Adrien Truffert ahead of the summer transfer window. (L’Equipe) Photo Sales

2. Saints close in on Bazunu Southampton are on the verge of signing Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu after Fraser Forster completed his free transfer to Tottenham Hotspur. (The Athletic) Photo Sales

3. Spurs rebuffed by Rashford Tottenham have been snubbed in their efforts to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. (The Times) Photo Sales

4. Fofana attracting interest Chelsea and Manchester United are ‘closely interested’ in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. (RMC Sport) Photo Sales