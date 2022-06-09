The club confirmed on Wednesday that Matt Targett had joined on a permanent deal after a successful half-season loan from Aston Villa. The deal, including the loan fee, will cost Newcastle £15million.
“I’m absolutely delighted to sign a four-year contract with this club,” said the 26-year-old left-back.
“For me, it was an easy decision to make the loan permanent after the welcome I had from my fellow players, the staff, the supporters and the owners, so I’m really happy to be here.”
Head coach Eddie Howe said: “Matt had a fantastic impact after joining on loan in January and made a big contribution to some excellent team performances. He’s a great lad, and a top professional, who undoubtedly makes us stronger, so I’m delighted he sees his future here.”
