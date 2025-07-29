Newcastle United make official announcement after major ‘leak’ and £30m deal

Newcastle United news: Newcastle United have released their away kit, made by Adidas, that they will wear in the 2025/26 season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have revealed their away kit for the 2025/26 season. Made by Adidas, the club have described the kit as having a ‘crisp green colourway’ with the design paying homage to the Tyne Bridge. Newcastle United released next season’s home kit at the end of May, with the club playing in that strip on the final day of last season during their 1-0 defeat against Everton.

Their third shirt, inspired by their 1997/98 away shirt, was released earlier this summer and made its debut at Celtic Park last weekend. Their new green away kit will be worn in South Korea on Saturday when Eddie Howe’s side take on a K-League XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United, wearing their traditional black and white colours, were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal in Singapore on Sunday and now face two games in South Korea as part of their pre-season trip. Their clash against a team made up of K-League players takes place in Suwon on Wednesday before they face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in Seoul.

Newcastle United release 2025/26 away shirt

Supporters can purchase the new green away shirt from Friday 1 August. Speaking about the new kit, team captain Bruno Guimaraes said: “Away games are always special because of the incredible support we get from our fans. No matter where we go, you can hear the noise and the singing. Seeing our fans proudly wearing their Newcastle shirts – it means so much to us players.

“I think this new away kit looks great - I love all of our kits for this season. I’m sure our fans will love them too, because they represent who we are and what it means to wear the Newcastle United badge.”

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

The design of the new kit won’t come as a surprise to many Newcastle United fans after a ‘leaked’ version of the shirt was released on social media last week. The Magpies also wore a green away kit during the 2023/24 season - that shirt was made by Castore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be the first time they have worn a green shirt since Adidas returned as the club’s kit supplier ahead of the 2024/25 season. Adidas’ deal with Newcastle United is worth a reported £30m a year, a vast increase on their previous deal with Castore.

Adidas have revealed that the ‘authentic player version’ of the new green away shirt ‘features an engineered base fabric to allow players to achieve maximum performance. While the fan version has AEROREADY technology designed to keep supporters cool when on matchdays and beyond’.

Adidas were also keen to show off how the Tyne Bridge is the inspiration for the new design, stating: “While Newcastle United and their fans will wear this kit on the road, we wanted to make sure that a part of the city was travelling with them. We took the famous Tyne Bridge arch as inspiration and created the bold pattern to represent the iconic structure across the new shirt.”

Newcastle United’s clash with a K-League XI kicks-off at midday British time on Wednesday afternoon, with their game against Spurs four days later also kicking-off at noon BST.