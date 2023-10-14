Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On September 1, it was officially announced that Adidas would return as Newcastle’s kit manufacturers on an initial five-year deal described as ‘the biggest’ in the club’s history.

The deal was initially leaked after the ‘We Are Newcastle United’ Amazon documentary was released ahead of schedule with an official announcement taking place a week later.

In episode four of ‘We Are Newcastle United’, Newcastle chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone commented: “The deal with Adidas will deliver greater revenue from the sales of Adidas products and also the revenue that we’ll earn from Adidas themselves.

“Financially, it’s got the potential to be the most lucrative, highest-earning partnership the club has ever done. A £200million retail business.”

Adidas manufactured Newcastle United’s kit from 1995 to 2010.

Newcastle’s current deal with kit manufacturers Castore will end following the current 2023-24 campaign.

In terms of Adidas manufacturing a club’s kit, there are various levels and partnerships involved, depending on the club.

There is obviously a significant difference between Adidas manufacturing the kits of 14-time European Cup winners Real Madrid and Halifax Town in the National League.

Deals that see Adidas manufacture kits for clubs range from non-contract agreements to elite multi-million pound sponsorships.

But there are currently only five clubs in world football who have an ‘elite’ level partnership with Adidas.

Adidas kit sponsorship pyramid

Footy Headlines detailed the Adidas ‘sponsorship pyramid’ based on its deals with various clubs and the kits they produce and distribute for them.

Elite clubs

Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus are the only five teams in European football deemed ‘elite’ by the kits Adidas produce for them. Adidas’ kits for the clubs include bespoke designs, long-sleeve kits, authentic (non-replica) shirt options and bespoke women’s kits.

Real Madrid and Man United are the only clubs who have Adidas produce long-sleeve authentic away kits for them while Juventus don’t have a long-sleeve authentic kit or bespoke women’s kit available.

These kits are also marketed and sold internationally by Adidas via their official website with more club-related sportswear and merchandise produced.

Brazilian side Flamengo also have authentic kits produced by Adidas, but are not marketed internationally.

A screenshot of the Adidas official website marketing the five ‘elite’ clubs.

Premium clubs

Clubs such as Benfica, AS Roma and Leeds United have bespoke kits produced for them by Adidas but there are no authentic kits or long-sleeved options available on general sale.

Standard clubs

These clubs have direct contact with Adidas and contracts in place to produce ‘Locker Room’ kit designs which will be largely the same design for each club, differing only in colour, club crest and club sponsors.

Non-contract/third party clubs

These clubs purchase the kits themselves from Adidas or a third party. The kits will be the same ‘Locker Room’ templates with badges and sponsors added on later.

What category will Newcastle United fall into?

Newcastle’s deal agreed with Adidas is a significant one that is set to benefit the club hugely in a commercial sense. Whether they get the ‘full works’ like a Real Madrid or Man United remains to be seen after just one season of Champions League football.