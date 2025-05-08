Anthony Gordon & Alexander Isak spotted in new Newcastle United adidas gear ahead of official announcement
As speculation grows around Newcastle’s next home, away and third kits for next season, the club have ended the 2024-25 campaign by releasing a new Adidas range.
The Newcastle United x adidas Urban Purist range is now on sale at the club shop after being sported by The Magpies' first-team players down in Brighton on Sunday.
The club’s official Instagram account also posted pictures of Under-21s players Anthony Munda, Ciaran Thompson and Dylan Charlton modelling the new range, along with the caption: “Newcastle United x adidas Urban Purist 😮💨.
“Our latest launch channels nostalgia and borrows details from adidas’ football archives – brought to life by Newcastle United Academy talent. Now dropped on the official club website and in the club stores at SJP and Metrocentre ⚫️ ⚪️.”
Newcastle United new Adidas range on sale
The Newcastle United x adidas Urban Purist range is the seventh the club have released, in addition to the standard home, away and third kit ranges, since the partnership with Adidas officially started last summer.
The deal with Adidas is understood to be worth upwards of £30million a season to Newcastle and has been described as the ‘most significant’ commercial partnership in the club’s history.
Other ranges released by Newcastle include the Inline, DNA, Z.N.E, Retro Shirt, adidas Retro 1995-97 Home shirt and adidas Originals x Newcastle United.
The latest includes shorts, track pants, track tops, t-shirts and hoodies with prices ranging from £30 for shorts to £80 for a track top.
Adidas have over 110 different products available to purchase from the Newcastle United official club store with a combined RRP of around £5,000. Talk about a potential PSR boost.
Newcastle United players wear new Adidas gear at Brighton
Ahead of Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, first team players could be seen wearing the new Urban Purist range at the Amex Stadium. Players such as Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon and the rest of the first team squad could all be seen wearing the new range ahead of its official release.
Newcastle United 2025-26 kit leak?
More photos have been doing the rounds on social media, claiming to be a leak of Newcastle’s 2025-26 Adidas home shirt.
While the design is yet to be officially confirmed by the club, the leaked images show a black and white shirt with patterned stripes and a light blue trim, similar to the white trim seen in the latest Newcastle United x adidas Urban Purist range.
Official details regarding Newcastle’s new 2025-26 shirts are set to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.
