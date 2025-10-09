Newcastle United confirm 'exclusive' St James' Park event ahead of big Adidas reveal

Newcastle United’s club shop. | Other 3rd Party

Newcastle United supporters have been invited to an exclusive Adidas event at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United have confirmed a new Adidas range will go on sale next week following an exclusive event at St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s matchday programme against Nottingham Forest on Sunday featured a dedicated page showing the Adidas Spezial logo along with the caption: “A capsule collection reflecting the culture that surrounds the beautiful game.”

The page also featured the date ‘16.10.25’ and ‘St. James’ Park’ - teasing a special event at Newcastle’s home stadium on October 16.

Adidas Spezial signage has also been put up in the club shop window at St James’ Park while The Magpies’ official Instagram account has teased the event with an image showing Spezial logos on the seats at the stadium along with the caption: “ADIDAS SPZL F.C. x NEWCASTLE UNITED. A collection channelling the pulse of the terraces. Exclusive in-store event October 16th, stay tuned for details.”

On Thursday, Newcastle prompted supporters to register their interest in the event with a further announcement on social media.

A club post read: “ADIDAS SPZL F.C. X NEWCASTLE UNITED Be the first to shop the collection at our exclusive in-store event on October 16th.

“Please note that this is a pre-sale event and the product will be available online from 9:00 AM on Friday, 17th October.”

Newcastle and Adidas have partnered up to produce several ranges since their partnership started in the summer of 2024. Several ranges of kits, sportswear, clothing and even shoes have been released as part of the partnership.

The St James’ Park event next week is set to coincide with the release of a new Newcastle and Adidas range, including limited-edition footwear and apparel.

A retro theme has also been hinted with Newcastle using its old 1976-1983 magpie club crest as part of its promotion at the club store.

Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals tease Adidas Spezial range

But Newcastle aren’t the only Premier League side teasing such a range.

Aston Villa have also teased the release of an ‘ADIDAS SPZL F.C. x ASTON VILLA’ collection on October 16 with similar promotional material.

Scottish Premiership side Celtic are also set to release a Spezial collection, but have not teased it online, with the club’s promotional campaign limited to an image on the stadium screen at Parkhead with the Spezial logo 16.10.25 rather than anything online. The promotion comes amid supporter unrest directed at the owners of the Scottish champions.

Newcastle United’s successful partnership with Adidas increases financial growth

Newcastle’s partnership with Adidas is understood to the biggest commercial deal in the club’s history and has helped increase revenue behind the scenes.

It was initially estimated the deal would be worth upwards of £30million per-season for Newcastle though the official figures are yet to be released, but will be made public when the club releases its accounts for the 2024/25 season.

Outgoing chief executive officer Darren Eales claimed Newcastle’s revenue will be in excess of £400million this season, marking ‘unprecedented’ growth for the club on the financial front.

"In terms of revenue, we have gone from £140m in 2021 to the coming season because we are in the Champions League, it is going to be well north of £400million,” Eales told the club website.

"So that is a compound annual growth rate of 24% which is unprecedented in world football. I think we stood up the retail from scratch thanks to the wonderful partners in Adidas."