Newcastle United agree deal for EPL midfielder, Benitez plots Everton swap raid

Speaking about his time in the first team at St. James’ Park, the midfielder said: “I have played a lot of games now.
“I don’t know if it gets respected as much as it should.
“I don’t know how many other lads my age have played that many games. I can’t control that. I’m just looking to focus on me, and have a really good season, get myself in the manager’s plans.
“I’ve had a pretty strong start to pre-season, and the more goals I can score, the more good performances I can put in will help the team, and hopefully get me on the pitch. I’m really excited for the season."
Crucially, supporters will be kicking every ball from inside St James’s Park this term following more than a year of behind-closed-doors football.
Newcastle have had away followings in pre-season, and the club’s 3,145-strong support against Doncaster Rovers gave Longstaff “goosebumps”.
"It will be massive,” said Longstaff. “I walked out next to Isaac Hayden at Doncaster, and you get goosebumps.
“We’ve really missed the fans. I was sitting in the house, and there was a game on from last season. I flicked it on for two minutes, and I was thinking 'games without fans are so bad’.
"But they have been outstanding (this pre-season). Hopefully, we can give them something to cheer about."
We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...