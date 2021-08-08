Joe Willock.

Willock is the club’s “No.1” summer target following a successful half-season loan last season, and Newcastle have agreed a fee for the midfielder “in excess” of £20million, according to The Athletic. Personal terms are yet to be agreed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willock wasn’t involved in Arsenal’s friendly against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. Asked about the 21-year-old’s absence, Arsenal head coach Mike Arteta said: “We'll explain the reasons when we can. When I can say more, I'll let you know."

Bruce gave an update on the club’s pursuit of Willock after yesterday’s 3-0 win over Norwich City at St James’s Park.