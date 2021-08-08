Newcastle United 'agree fee' with Arsenal for Joe Willock
Newcastle United are close to signing Arsenal’s Joe Willock.
Willock is the club’s “No.1” summer target following a successful half-season loan last season, and Newcastle have agreed a fee for the midfielder “in excess” of £20million, according to The Athletic. Personal terms are yet to be agreed.
Willock wasn’t involved in Arsenal’s friendly against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. Asked about the 21-year-old’s absence, Arsenal head coach Mike Arteta said: “We'll explain the reasons when we can. When I can say more, I'll let you know."
Bruce gave an update on the club’s pursuit of Willock after yesterday’s 3-0 win over Norwich City at St James’s Park.
United’s head coach said: “We’re in dialogue with Arsenal, but we have to respect he’s their player. Until we can reach an agreement with Arsenal, and what they want, the rest is immaterial. We’re still hopeful we can get our main target – I’ll try my utmost to make it happen.”