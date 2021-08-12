Joe Willock celebrates a goal last season.

The club agreed a £20million-plus fee with Arsenal for the midfielder over the weekend, but contract discussions with Willock’s representatives this week dragged on. However, the Gazette understands that there's now an agreement in place with Willock.

Willock will now head to Tyneside to complete the formalities of the proposed move ahead of Sunday’s season-opener against West Ham United.

The 21-year-old scored eight goals while on loan at United last season.

Newcastle have made no comment this week, though Steve Bruce gave an update before a deal was agreed with Arsenal, who were looking to sell rather than loan Willock this summer.

Speaking last weekend, United’s head coach said: “Look, I’d love to make a signing before West Ham. We’re pursing our No.1 target. We’re trying as best we can. Let’s hope we can make a breakthrough. If we can, great. And if that’s before this week, we’re trying our best.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was coy when asked about Willock’s “situation” this morning.

"The situation is that he’s our player,” said Arteta. “We held some conversations, because it’s not only about what we want to do, there’s the player’s interest, the role that the player can fit within a squad, a club.

Joe Willock in pre-season.

“What he’s done has put him in a really strong position where he can choose, with more options, what his future could look like. This is what we’re trying to define right now.”

