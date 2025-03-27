Newcastle United are looking to strike a new deal with one of world football’s most expensive talents this summer.

Newcastle forward Alexander Isak still has three years left on his contract at St James’ Park but the club are planning to engage in new contract talks with the 25-year-old following the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Isak recently scored to help Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1 and win the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium earlier this month - ending the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

The Swede has scored 28 goals for club and country already this season and is one of the most sought-after forwards in world football heading into the summer transfer window. And that is part of the reason why Newcastle are so keen to tie Isak down to a new deal.

Although Isak’s value to Newcastle is effectively priceless, transfer webstite Transfermarkt provide valuations of every player in world football and have updated Isak’s value following The Magpies’ Carabao Cup win.

Isak’s value has increased on Transfermarkt from €75million to €100million (roughly £83million) - though it would likely take around double that for Newcastle to even consider selling the Sweden international.

Isak’s new valuation ranks him amongst the most valuable players in world football. Only Arsenal’s Declan Rice (€110million), Ballon d’Or winner Rodri (€130million), Manchester City’s Phil Foden (€130million), Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (€130million), Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (€150million) and double Premier League golden boot winner Erling Haaland (€200million) are deemed more valuable in the Premier League.

In Newcastle’s squad, Isak is clear ahead of Bruno Guimaraes (€80million), Anthony Gordon (€65million) and Sandro Tonali (€45million). The Transfermarkt valuations give an external indicator of a player’s value though in reality the transfer fees required to agree a transfer would be significantly higher.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak transfer stance is clear

Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak this summer but are likely to have their resolve tested by the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, who remain very interested in the striker.

Isak remains under contract at Newcastle until 2028 and has no release clause in his current deal. But the club are looking to start new contract talks in the summer with the view to the striker signing an extended deal.

What Alexander Isak has said about his NUFC contract

Isak has recently said that contract talks at Newcastle will be approached in the summer and not while the season is still being played.

“I'm not really thinking about the summer,” Isak admitted earlier this month. “But yeah, that [contract] will probably be a talking point once the season's finished. We'll really see, but no talks have been held yet.”

That message was echoed by Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales, with contract talks set to be addressed once the season is over and the club’s position is clear regarding Champions League football. The club have already qualified for at least the Conference League through winning the Carabao Cup.