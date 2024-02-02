Newcastle United now turn attention to Saturday's clash with Luton Town after a rather uneventful January transfer window. The Magpies landed Alfie Harrison on loan from Manchester City, but Financial Fair Play rules meant business was hard to do for the club this winter after 18 months of high spending.

Eddie Howe's squad is now locked in for the rest of the reason, and all concentration will be on following up a statement win over Aston Villa with another victory on Saturday. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.

Gallagher links continue

Newcastle are said to remain interested in Chelsea star Conor Gallagher ahead of the summer transfer window. According to The Athletic, the Magpies may well circle back for the midfielder in the summer window having been unable to spend enough to land Gallagher in January.

Howe is going to need another midfielder or two ahead of next season, and Newcastle are likely to spend in the summer as the Champions League money comes into play, and Chelsea look more and more likely to offload Gallagher in the summer.

Luton clash prediction

Newcastle have been backed to pick up all three points against Luton this weekend, with pundit Paul Merson predicting a 3-1. The Sky Sports pundit told SportsKeeda: "Both teams are coming on the back of sensational midweek victories, so this is going to be an exciting game.