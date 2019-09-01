Newcastle United analysis: Isaac Hayden for England, system changes & Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United expected three points but delivered just one.

By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 16:45
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Nathaniel Chalobah of Watford shakes hands with Isaac Hayden of Newcastle United after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Will Hughes opened the scoring for the Hornets before Fabian Schar netted his first of the season as the sides shared the spoils at St James’s Park.

Miguel Almiron had the chance to win it for the Magpies twice – once in the opening 45 and another after the break.

Was it a good return or did the Magpies fall short? Here’s is our writer Liam Kennedy’s analysis of United’s 1-1 draw with Watford.