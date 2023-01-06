Vialli was capped 59 times for Italy and played for some of European football’s biggest clubs including Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea in a trophy laden career spanning two decades. Vialli passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The football world has been quick to pay tribute to Vialli, with the Blues tweeting: ‘You'll be missed by so many. A legend to us and to all of football. Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United have also paid tribute to Vialli on social media, writing: ‘Newcastle United are saddened to learn of the passing of Gianluca Vialli. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. Rest in peace, Gianluca.’

Alan Shearer also paid his respects to the Italian international, describing Vialli as a ‘lovely man and wonderful player’. Shearer wrote: ‘RIP Gianluca Vialli. What a lovely lovely man and a wonderful player he was.’