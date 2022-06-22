Woodman, who played five times for Newcastle United last season having started the year as no.1, has joined Championship side Preston North End on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old joins Ryan Lowe’s side having made 9 appearances in total for United during his nine years at the club.

Woodman had a variety of loan spells whilst contracted to Newcastle at clubs like Hartlepool United, Aberdeen and most recently Bournemouth.

However, his most successful spell away from the club came in the 2020/21 where his efforts for Swansea City earned him the Championship Golden Glove award as the Swans narrowly missed out on promotion back to the top-flight – losing in the playoff final to Brentford.

Woodman has had success internationally as well, winning the Under-17 European Championships with England in 2014 and the Under-20 World Cup – earning the Golden Glove in that tournament too.

