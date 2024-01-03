Newcastle United and Arsenal line up summer move for £70m defender

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the January transfer window opens for business.

Newcastle United have reportedly contacted the representatives of one of European football's most promising defenders with a view to a summer move.

Ousmane Diomande has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence over the last 12 months after joining Portuguese giants Sporting CO from Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland in a £5m deal last January. The 20-year-old made his debut as a substitute in a win at Rio Ave just a week later and scored a memorable first goal for his new club in a 2-2 draw with Lisbon rivals Benfica.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The defender has continued to shine during the current season and earned a maiden call-up to the Ivory Coast squad in September when he was handed the first of three senior caps in a 1-0 home win against Lesotho in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

His form has captured the attention of a number of clubs from around Europe and Football Insider have claimed Newcastle and Arsenal have made the first move towards securing a deal for Diomande by making contact with his agent.

However, the £70m release clause placed in the centre-back's contract means that neither Premier League club will aim to complete a deal during the January transfer window and will look at a possible move during the summer.

Newcastle eye Serie A star after 'paltry' Wolves offer

Wolves have reportedly had a loan bid turned down for Boulaye Dia - and Newcastle and Eintracht Frankfurt are ready to take advantage.

