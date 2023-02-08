Newcastle United and Arsenal stars lead the way in fantasy Premier League ‘dream team’ - photo gallery
Newcastle United and Arsenal have been the stories of the Premier League season to date.
The Gunners sit atop of the table and have genuine ambitions of securing their first Premier League title since their invincible 2003/04 season.
Newcastle, meanwhile, currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot and hold ambitions of qualifying for Europe, less than 12 months after they were embroiled in a battle for survival.
The pair have had numerous standout players this season and, therefore, it’s unsurprising to see them well represented in this team.
Here, courtesy of OLBG who have collected all the best-performing players on Premier League Fantasy Football and made a ‘Team of the Season so far’, we take a look at which Newcastle United players have made the cut - and which other players deserve ‘honourable mentions’ for their contributions.
Does this team surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.