Five Newcastle United players have been named in OLBG's 'Team of the Season so far' (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Arsenal stars lead the way in fantasy Premier League ‘dream team’ - photo gallery

Newcastle United and Arsenal have been the stories of the Premier League season to date.

By Joe Buck
4 minutes ago

The Gunners sit atop of the table and have genuine ambitions of securing their first Premier League title since their invincible 2003/04 season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot and hold ambitions of qualifying for Europe, less than 12 months after they were embroiled in a battle for survival.

The pair have had numerous standout players this season and, therefore, it’s unsurprising to see them well represented in this team.

Here, courtesy of OLBG who have collected all the best-performing players on Premier League Fantasy Football and made a ‘Team of the Season so far’, we take a look at which Newcastle United players have made the cut - and which other players deserve ‘honourable mentions’ for their contributions.

Does this team surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope has conceded just 12 goals in the league this season and has accumulated 105 fantasy points.

Photo: Gareth Copley

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier has been an integral part to Newcastle United’s defensive efforts this season and has accumulated 143 fantasy points - the second most of anyone in the division.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar continues Newcastle’s dominance in defence in this team and has yet to taste defeat in all-competitions this season. Schar has accumulated 99 fantasy points.

Photo: OLI SCARFF

4. CB: William Saliba

After multiple loan spells away from Arsenal, Saliba has slotted perfectly into Mikel Arteta’s defence this season and has accumulated 93 fantasy points.

Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

