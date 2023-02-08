Newcastle United and Arsenal have been the stories of the Premier League season to date.

The Gunners sit atop of the table and have genuine ambitions of securing their first Premier League title since their invincible 2003/04 season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot and hold ambitions of qualifying for Europe, less than 12 months after they were embroiled in a battle for survival.

The pair have had numerous standout players this season and, therefore, it’s unsurprising to see them well represented in this team.

Here, courtesy of OLBG who have collected all the best-performing players on Premier League Fantasy Football and made a ‘Team of the Season so far’, we take a look at which Newcastle United players have made the cut - and which other players deserve ‘honourable mentions’ for their contributions.

GK: Nick Pope Pope has conceded just 12 goals in the league this season and has accumulated 105 fantasy points.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier has been an integral part to Newcastle United's defensive efforts this season and has accumulated 143 fantasy points - the second most of anyone in the division.

CB: Fabian Schar Schar continues Newcastle's dominance in defence in this team and has yet to taste defeat in all-competitions this season. Schar has accumulated 99 fantasy points.

CB: William Saliba After multiple loan spells away from Arsenal, Saliba has slotted perfectly into Mikel Arteta's defence this season and has accumulated 93 fantasy points.