The midfielder has a wealth of experience but has struggled with injuries in recent years. Leicester are primed for a Premier League return and Ndidi could make way even if they are promoted.

Newcastle United are plotting a summer swoop for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, according to reports.

The Foxes are in dreamland after securing a Premier League return at the first time of asking. An instant promotion came despite being raided following relegation last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle poached Leicester for Harvey Barnes, with Tottenham Hotspur also signing James Maddison. Despite offloading star assets, the Foxes were charged with alleged FFP breaches last month and remain in financial uncertainty.

Ndidi reluctantly stayed put and was a key cog in their quest for promotion - with nine goal contributions despite his defensive midfield role. Reports now claim the 27-year-old is attracting interest from Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Midfield has provided a dilemma for Eddie Howe throughout the campaign given the crippling injury crisis. Joelinton, Joe Willock and Sandro Tonali (suspended) have barely featured, with Elliot Anderson also missing large chunks of the season.

Bruno Guimaraes has been tasked with the deep-lying midfield role - limiting his input going forward. Signing Ndidi would give Howe the option to pick an enforcer-type in front of the back four, a profile his squad currently lacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa are fighting for Champions League football and their position may influence Ndidi’s decision. The midfielder - called “world class” by former manager Brendan Rodgers just two years ago - is out of contract in June and gives both clubs headroom for other additions in an FFP/PSR-dominated market.