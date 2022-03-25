According to Swiss outlet 20min, Schar will not participate in Switzerland’s upcoming friendly matches against England and Kosovo and left the squad on Thursday morning due to an adductor issue in his inner thigh.

Schar has played every minute for Newcastle United since the turn of the year and captained the side last time out against Everton before joining up with the Swiss national team.

The 30-year-old has reportedly been training apart from his international teammates this week due to his injury problem and is now set to return to Newcastle ahead of the next Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur on April 3.

Schar now has over a week to recover and keep his place in the side for the Spurs match.

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Spurs in for Mitchell Tottenham , Man City, Chelsea, and Newcastle are all interested in signing Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell this summer. (The Sun) Photo Sales

2. Rice prefers Chelsea Declan Rice would prefer a move to Chelsea rather than Manchester United if he were to leave West Ham, who have put a £150m asking price on the 23-year-old to fend off interest. (Evening Standard) Photo Sales

3. Sanson attracting interest Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson could be offered a quick route back to France as Nantes are interested in signing the player. (Foot Mercato) Photo Sales

4. Bissouma wants out Yves Bissouma has indicated to Brighton that he wants to leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window. Aston Villa, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Arsenal have all been linked recently. (90min) Photo Sales