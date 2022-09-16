Newcastle United and Bournemouth confirm special pre-match tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Earlier this week, the Premier League issued guidance to clubs over how they can pay tribute to ‘honour the Queen’s extraordinary life and contribution to the nation and world.’

Newcastle have asked supporters to ensure they are in their seats earlier than usual on Saturday so they are able to pay their respects.

A statement released by the club read: ‘Players and match officials will wear black armbands as a mark of respect and, together with managers, will gather at the centre circle before kick-off.

Newcastle United and Bournemouth confirm special pre-match tribute for Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Fans will be asked to join a minute's silence, which will be followed by the National Anthem, God Save The King.

‘The big screen and LED perimeter boards will display tribute images to Her Majesty and flags at St. James' Park will be flying at half-mast.