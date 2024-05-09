Newcastle United and Brighton staggering injury issues laid bare with 14 out, plus five doubts: photos

By Joe Buck
Published 9th May 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 16:03 BST

Newcastle United v Brighton: The latest injury news from both camps ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday in what could be a pivotal game in their hopes of qualifying for European football. Eddie Howe’s side have won back-to-back league games and will be keen to avenge the 3-1 defeat they suffered against the Seagulls back in September.

Newcastle were outplayed on that day and were downed by an Evan Ferguson hat-trick. However, they won’t have to face the Republic of Ireland international this weekend after injury prematurely curtailed his season.

Along with Ferguson, Roberto De Zerbi has a number of other injury concerns to deal with ahead of his side’s trip to the north east with a clutch of key players not set to feature again this campaign. Howe, meanwhile, is in a position to potentially welcome back a couple of players with Joelinton and Miguel Almiron, who featured from the bench last weekend, both pushing for a start.

Nick Pope, meanwhile, was an unused substitute last weekend but could be in-line for his first start since early-December. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both Newcastle United and Brighton ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Lallana missed Brighton’s win over Aston Villa through injury and is a doubt to face the Magpies.

1. Adam Lallana - doubt

Lallana missed Brighton’s win over Aston Villa through injury and is a doubt to face the Magpies. Photo: Clive Rose

Van Hecke hasn’t featured in Brighton’s last two outings with De Zerbi revealing he isn’t sure when he will have the defender back in contention.

2. Jan Paul van Hecke - doubt

Van Hecke hasn’t featured in Brighton’s last two outings with De Zerbi revealing he isn’t sure when he will have the defender back in contention. Photo: Mike Hewitt

De Zerbi is hopeful of having Milner back in action soon, but the former Magpies man hasn’t featured in the league for the Seagulls since January.

3. James Milner - out

De Zerbi is hopeful of having Milner back in action soon, but the former Magpies man hasn’t featured in the league for the Seagulls since January. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Lamptey once ripped Newcastle United to shreds, but a muscle injury means he is unlikely to feature this weekend.

4. Tariq Lamptey - out

Lamptey once ripped Newcastle United to shreds, but a muscle injury means he is unlikely to feature this weekend. Photo: Steve Bardens

