Newcastle United host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday in what could be a pivotal game in their hopes of qualifying for European football. Eddie Howe’s side have won back-to-back league games and will be keen to avenge the 3-1 defeat they suffered against the Seagulls back in September.
Newcastle were outplayed on that day and were downed by an Evan Ferguson hat-trick. However, they won’t have to face the Republic of Ireland international this weekend after injury prematurely curtailed his season.
Along with Ferguson, Roberto De Zerbi has a number of other injury concerns to deal with ahead of his side’s trip to the north east with a clutch of key players not set to feature again this campaign. Howe, meanwhile, is in a position to potentially welcome back a couple of players with Joelinton and Miguel Almiron, who featured from the bench last weekend, both pushing for a start.
Nick Pope, meanwhile, was an unused substitute last weekend but could be in-line for his first start since early-December. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both Newcastle United and Brighton ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash.