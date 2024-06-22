Newcastle United and Chelsea ‘target’ has stunning release clause ‘revealed’ as club chief speaks out
Williams has been a long-term target for Newcastle United and with the Magpies reportedly looking to strengthen their options out wide this summer, he could be someone they look at before the window closes on August 30. However, they will reportedly face stiff competition with Chelsea among the clubs also interested in signing Williams.
Barcelona, whom Williams is seemingly most interested in joining, are also interested in the Spanish international. As per La Liga rules, Williams has a release clause in his current contract with Fabrizio Romano reporting that it is worth £58m.
Any club can trigger that and bypass negotiations with his club to speak directly to Williams and his representatives over personal terms. However, because of Athletic Club’s policy only to sign Basque players, Williams is on a hefty wage in Bilbao and will likely have to take a serious wage cut if he was to move away this summer - particularly if he was to move to St James’ Park.
Speaking about Williams, Athletic Club president, Jon Uriarte, revealed he wasn’t worried about losing the winger this summer. He said: "The interest is normal but Nico is very happy in Bilbao, we are very happy with him. We're not worried.”
Whilst a haul of eight goals in 39 games last season may not be the greatest of returns for the 21-year-old, he did register 19 assists in all competitions, including 14 in just 31 La Liga games.
