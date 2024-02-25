Newcastle United and Everton handed £10m boost as forward confirms transfer talks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United and Everton could still be handed a chance to sign Nurnberg prospect Can Uzun - despite the in-form 18-year-old revealing he has already held talks with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The versatile forward has been in stunning form for the Bundesliga II side after scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season. That form in front of goal has reportedly captured the attention of several clubs across Europe - although Eintracht are believed to have stolen a march on their rivals for Uzun's signature by opening talks with the youngster.

The Turkey Under-21 international confirmed he has held discussed with the Bundesliga outfit - but kept alive Newcastle's hopes of landing a player they have reportedly watched on a number of occasions by revealing he has made no firm decision over his future. He told Bild: “There have been discussions with Frankfurt, that’s true. But nothing has happened yet, neither with Frankfurt nor elsewhere. I will make it from my heart. Nobody else really has any influence on it."

Uzun's admission over a future decision comes just weeks after Nurnberg's sporting director Olaf Rebbe refused to confirm what could lie ahead for the club's prize asset.

He told TransferMarkt: “He is developing really great, and we are very proud that we have been able to support him for so long. He has drawn attention with his goals, assists, and the way he plays. The fact that he performs so consistently well at his age is extraordinary. We’ll see what the future brings.”

Bundesliga star reveals future stance amid Newcastle interest

Benjamin Sesko has opened up on his future amid reports Newcastle United, Arsenal and Manchester United are all plotting moves for the RB Leipzig striker.

Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and Liverpool in recent times.

The Magpies have reportedly placed a striker near the top of their list of priorities for the summer transfer window after Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both experienced a number of injuries throughout what has been a challenging season at St James Park. However, Slovenia international Sesko seems to have dashed any hopes United may have held over a deal by revealing his plans for the future.