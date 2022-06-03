The defender has confirmed that the Magpies have shown interest in him, and that he hopes to have his next move sorted out soon.

Speaking to AD.nl, as picked up by NUFC360, Botman said: “Milan and Newcastle? Those clubs are interested, yes.

“I can’t and won’t say much more about it. There are talks ongoing. I won’t go into all details but it’s well underway. I do hope that the transfer for the new season is completed soon.”

Both Newcastle and AC Milan have shown great interest in Botman and the Dutchman is expected to leave Lille this summer.

